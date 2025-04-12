Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Perrigo by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $33.46.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -92.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

