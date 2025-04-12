Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $514.54 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $382.04 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.49.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

