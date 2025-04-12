Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,899,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.