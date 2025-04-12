Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ARM by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after buying an additional 791,392 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ARM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after acquiring an additional 464,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,655,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ARM by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.76.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

