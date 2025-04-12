iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 3.1% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

