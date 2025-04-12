Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,698 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE VRT opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.