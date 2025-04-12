Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,794,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,057,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $629,073,000 after purchasing an additional 107,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

