Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $918.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $960.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $884.26. The company has a market cap of $392.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.