Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,829,438.50. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,085,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Shares of GWRE opened at $190.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

