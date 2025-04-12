Next Century Growth Investors LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of APP opened at $249.95 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

