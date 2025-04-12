Next Century Growth Investors LLC Makes New Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 219,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Quarry LP bought a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 771.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CareDx by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in CareDx by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

CareDx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CDNA opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.18. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

