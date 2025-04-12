Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $493.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.36.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.