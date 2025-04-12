Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 17,679 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Saia were worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saia by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Stock Down 6.0 %

SAIA stock opened at $330.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.60. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.50 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.83.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

