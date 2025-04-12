Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $465.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

