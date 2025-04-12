Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 3,763 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock worth $3,131,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.48.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

