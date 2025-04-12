Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $246,748,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,494,000 after purchasing an additional 501,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,115,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,375.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 265,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after buying an additional 259,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after buying an additional 205,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus set a $148.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $131.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average of $122.39. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

