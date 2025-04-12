Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 17,945 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

