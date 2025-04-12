Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $94,964.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180.48. This trade represents a 90.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,573.60. This represents a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,685 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.41%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.