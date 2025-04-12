The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

