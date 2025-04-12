Crux Wealth Advisors Takes $2.40 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VO stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.54 and its 200-day moving average is $267.90. The stock has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.
