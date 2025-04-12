Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 136 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 72.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,523.20. This trade represents a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $992.88 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $993.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,072.13. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

