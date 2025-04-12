Phoenix Financial Ltd. Lowers Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Valmont Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

