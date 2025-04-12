TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 105,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 227,186 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 419.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $911.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.30.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

