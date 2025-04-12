Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of BTBT opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 6.05. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTBT shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTBT

About Bit Digital

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.