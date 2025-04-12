Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases New Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 1,248,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 27,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 554,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 43,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,072,697.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Articles

