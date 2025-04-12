Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $328,000 Stake in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $245.11 million, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIVE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

