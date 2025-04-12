Phoenix Financial Ltd. Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,321,000 after purchasing an additional 398,676 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $1,729,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:ITW opened at $232.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.09.
Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works
In related news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
