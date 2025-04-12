45,778 Shares in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter.

AKRO stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -0.18. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,324 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,934.52. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,589.48. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 341,309 shares of company stock worth $15,863,578 and sold 278,385 shares worth $13,345,929. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

