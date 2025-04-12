Phoenix Financial Ltd. Increases Stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in MARA were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 14.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MARA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

MARA Stock Up 6.6 %

MARA opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 6.10. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.