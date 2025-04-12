F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $201.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.93 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

