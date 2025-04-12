F M Investments LLC Invests $473,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 363,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,188,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,195,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 884,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after buying an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.5 %

RRX opened at $99.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.80. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

