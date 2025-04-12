F M Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 823.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 97,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

