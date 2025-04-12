Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pentair by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 415,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after buying an additional 396,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $36,568,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pentair by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 357,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,283,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,137,000 after acquiring an additional 346,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

