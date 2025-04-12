Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,494 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $2,177,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $44.35 on Friday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

