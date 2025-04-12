Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Sells 12,546 Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QPX opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.08.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

