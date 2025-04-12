Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $16.11 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,540,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

