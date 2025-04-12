Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 122,674 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 220.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

