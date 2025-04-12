BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of DMF opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

