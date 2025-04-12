Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,286 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,987,000 after buying an additional 1,436,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after buying an additional 1,027,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,321,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,163,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.