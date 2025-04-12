NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.