Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,828,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $6,966,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PKG opened at $188.95 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

