Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 313 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.59.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.