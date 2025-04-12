Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $166.74.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at $58,959,600. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,460,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,606,935.93. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,251,592 shares of company stock worth $308,485,023. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

