PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,667 shares of the company's stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after buying an additional 3,364,650 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after buying an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,767,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,997,000 after buying an additional 572,231 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $121.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,196.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

