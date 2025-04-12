Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1,417.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,035 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $37,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Southern Copper by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.