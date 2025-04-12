Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 331,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

