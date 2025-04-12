Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $27,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 26.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 123.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 405.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC opened at $160.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCPC

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.