Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,131.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,894.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,814.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,981.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.