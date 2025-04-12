Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 505,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after buying an additional 275,282 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,608,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 203,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

