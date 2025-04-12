F M Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

